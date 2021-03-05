COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A new South Carolina law banning abortions will stay on hold following a judge’s order to extend a temporary restraining order. U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis issued the extension Friday. It runs through March 19. Her original order had been set to expire at midnight Friday. On Monday, Lewis will preside over a hearing on Planned Parenthood’s request for an injunction halting the law altogether while a lawsuit seeking to overturn it is resolved. The law requires doctors to perform ultrasounds to check for a heartbeat in the fetus, which can typically be detected about six weeks after conception. If one is detected, the abortion can only be performed if the pregnancy was caused by rape or incest or the mother’s life is in danger.
New SC abortion law remains on hold under judge's order
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's FOX Carolina Flash Briefing
Stay up to date on what's happening around the Upstate and the Mountains throughout the day with FOX Carolina's audio flash briefings
Most Popular Stories
- Amanda Shaw, Brookley Cromer
- Updated
WARNING: Body camera footage contains graphic language.
- Dal Kalsi, Anisa Snipes
- Updated
RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) – After searching for days, deputies in Rutherford County found 48-year-old Gregory Alfred Heidler dead.
- Anisa Snipes
- Updated
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner says one person has died following a crash in the Slabtown community.
- By Sandee LaMotte, CNN
- Updated
When she found a lump in her left breast during a routine self-check, Boston primary care physician Dr. Devon Quasha knew exactly what to do. She immediately scheduled a diagnostic mammogram and ultrasound at Massachusetts General Hospital for early January.
- Dal Kalsi
- Updated
GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate EMS worker and firefighter has died after Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said a motorcycle collided with a pickup truck along Brockman McClimon Road near Brockman Road. The wreck happened Monday around 7:43 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.