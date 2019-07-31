SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County School District Six said they will be taking part in a new pilot program to strengthen security measures at Dorman High School.
The program features new security entrance systems at Dorman’s main campus and Dorman Freshman Campus.
The body scanners allow students and staff to enter the school and pass through the scanners without having their bags searched or emptying their pockets. Bags will only be checked if the security system alarms.
“Our top priority is the safety and security of students. In addition to having resource officers at each of our schools, we believe the security scanners will enhance our safety efforts in District Six,” the school district stated on its website.
The district posted a video on YouTube detailing the new body scanning system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.