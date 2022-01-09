SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Adidas announced a new shift at the Spartanburg distribution center will create over 200 new jobs in the area.
The company said the distribution center is adding a weekend night shift that will go Friday through Sunday, 7 p.m. until 7 a.m.
The shift includes operations supervisors and managers, leads, warehouse associates, forklift operators and more, according to the company.
The company said they are offering pay starting at $19 per hour, plus benefits including health, vision and dental insurance, up to four weeks of flexible time off, 401k matching and adidas discounts.
For more information and to apply for the roles, click here.
