GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Safe Haven signs are popping up at Greenville City Fire Department stations. It’s part of a push from the South Carolina Department of Social Services which wants to spread awareness of Daniel’s Law, the state’s safe haven law for abandoned babies. Daniel’s Law is named for a newborn baby who survived after being buried in a landfill. Under that law, a person who abandons a newborn cannot be prosecuted for abandonment if he or she takes the unharmed baby to the staff of a safe haven. Safe havens include fire stations, hospital facilities, law enforcement agencies, EMS stations or churches when they are staffed.
DSS officials want mothers in crisis to know there are places where they can abandon a newborn safely and legally. Dena Reeves-Green, the director of Greenville County DSS says she hopes the safe haven signage will be a lifesaving sign for a mother in a crisis situation.
She says, while only a few newborns are surrendered under Daniel’s Law each year, DSS wants to promote its safe and transparent process. “We want to prevent the extreme as far as harming children, placing children in garbage bags, dumpsters and those kinds of cases.”
She says the more community awareness exists, the better. She says, “I think people are afraid. They’re not trusting of the system and they see and read they they can’t be prosecuted. But I don’t think they really believe that’s the case.”
To increase awareness DSS is requesting the new signage for safe haven locations including Greenville City Fire Stations. Tristan Johnson of Greenville City Fire Department says, “If you’ve run out of options and you have an infant in your arms and you’re wondering what to do with them, remember that sign is there. Safe havens are there and you can bring your child here no judgement, no questions. We’ll help you and your child to the best of our ability.”
He says, while firefighting is the department’s main task, they take their role as safe haven very seriously too. “We don’t want to put young mothers in that situation where they feel like they have no options so Daniels law gives them safe haven to say, ‘Here, please take care of my baby because I can’t.’”
Greenville Fire and Police will undergo updated training about Daniel’s Law in the coming months. The safe haven law applies to infants up to 60 days old. That’s a bit of a change from a few years ago when it was 30 days.
Once a child is surrendered under Daniel’s Law, DSS gets custody of the child and will place him or her in a foster home. Then the agency will pursue family court action to free the child for adoption.
