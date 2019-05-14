SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Simpsonville will be getting its sixth fire station.
City leaders have been planning the addition for years now. To be exact, land was purchased for the new building when the fifth fire station was in the construction process.
Simpsonville has been growing leaps and bounds in recent years, and now safety is more of a concern.
“There’s a need for more public safety around here now,” said Greenville County Councilor Butch Kirven. The fire station will be in his district.
The new facility will be located at the intersection of Jonesville Road and McKinney Road.
FOX Carolina spoke with City Administrator Dianna Gracely who says the fire service area is about 29 and a half square miles.
City council recently passes a bond ordinance that would allow the city to borrow no more than $6 million for the facility.
“And what that $6 million includes is the cost to build, equip station six; and half the cost to purchase a new platform truck that will service the entire service area,” said Gracely.
Of course, this comes with a price tag that Simpsonville residents will have to foot the bill on. Two millage increases are expected for this entire project to happen: the debt millage and operation millage.
Garcely says the debt for the facility will retire after ten years. It would be an addition 4 mills which averages about $30 a year for a $200,000 home. Once that debt is satisfied it will fall off the tax notice.
However, the operating millage will continue, which is said to be about 7.6 mills. That would be an additional $60 a year also based on a $200,000 home.
Yearly operational cost for fire station six is expected to be $480,000. For the entire department it would be $5 million.
This facility will sit among residential neighborhood. Specifically, across the street lives a 90-year-old woman. Her son, Ronnie Hughes says this is just what the community needs.
“Well my mother lives here by herself”, said Hughes. “We’ve had to have the ambulance [come out], several she’s had some surgeries. The Fire Department always beat the ambulance here and they're real, real good.”
For the Hughes family, this story takes on a more personal toll. They are the ones who sold the city the land for the new fire station.
“We’ve had this land since 1886, and that’s the reason we sold it,” said Hughes.
Simpsonville fire is in pretty good shape. Right now, their ISO rating is a two.
With the addition of a sixth station, city leaders are hoping it will increase to a one – which is the highest rating. Station six could be the reason response times could decrease in emergency.
There will be a meeting May 21 to vote on the approval of another millage rate increase.
