COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A committee trying to standardize the iconic design of the South Carolina state flag is starting over after residents ridiculed the historians' first attempt.
The Post and Courier reports that the lawmaker-selected team of historians chosen to straighten out the design are taking critics' complaints in stride. T
he South Carolina flag features a palmetto tree and a crescent on an indigo background. But the state has lacked a standard flag design since 1940.
After the newspaper first publicized the proposed design, the historians responded to thousands of complaints, many deriding the quality of the palmetto tree depiction, by acknowledging they were going back to the drawing board.
More news: Laurens County first responder family loses home in fire on New Year's Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.