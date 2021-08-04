COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- A new state law will require drivers to move into the right lane except when they are passing other vehicles, according to the South Carolina of Public Safety.
The law will go into effect on August 15, according to the department.
The department said that law enforcement will only issue warnings during the first 90 days of the new law's effective date. After that period, the department said that it will become a civil violation punishable by a fine of up to $25.
The department said that no court costs can be assessed in addition to the fine.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation will install new signs along state roadways that read "State Law, Slower Traffic Move Right," according to the department.
The department said there are many exemptions to the new law, such as when traffic makes it impractical to drive in the right lane.
