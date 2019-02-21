GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina state lawmakers have introduced new legislation that could earn you money.
The Coyote Bounty Program is for the lawfully capture or killing of adult coyotes.
"It proposes a $75 bounty for some taking or killing a coyote and turning it in," said Jay Butflioski with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
To fund the program, the state would increase hunting license fees by one dollar. In doing so, the coyote bounty program could bring in $350,000 to $400,000.
The SCDNR websites says coyotes have been in the upstate since 1978. Since then, the impact that animal has had on the state’s white-tailed deer population has been negative.
Lawmakers are hoping this bounty program will reduce the declining deep population.
Anyone caught making a fraudulent bounty claim will be charged with a misdemeanor and face a $1,000 fine.
S. 489 was introduced February 7,2019. It is now with the Senate Committee on Fish, Game and Forestry.
