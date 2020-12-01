GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesperson for Haywood Mall and Gaffney Outlet Marketplace said Tuesday that new retailers and dining options will be opening in both shopping centers for the holidays.
These stores are now open:
Haywood Mall
Gaffney Outlet Marketplace
- Everything Must Go – First South Carolina location
These stores are coming soon:
Haywood Mall
Gaffney Outlet Marketplace
- iTutor Academic Center - Only tutoring center in Gaffney
