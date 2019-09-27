COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Friday that 21 new defendants had been indicted in the “Cash Cow” case.
Wilson said his office has been investigating sophisticated and highly lucrative conspiracies to smuggle large amounts of contraband into the South Carolina prisons in what has become known as the “Cash Cow” case.
The contraband includes pounds of loose cigarette tobacco; cell phones and cell phone accessories; marijuana; alcoholic beverages; and Synthetic Cannabinoids, also known as "K2", "Deuce" or "Spice".
The indictments claim the conspiracies were run by inmate leaders who “essentially employ[ed] people both inside and outside the prisons to assist in obtaining and distributing the contraband.” “Friends, wives, girlfriends, relatives, former inmates, and others”, including staff, were all involved in the crimes
Three of the 21 new defendants face charges in Laurens County.
Those defendants are India Cierra Bryant, Alan Michael Cowell, and Brittney Nicole Wilson.
All three are charged with criminal conspiracy and accessory before the fact of furnishing contraband to a prisoner.
38 people in total have been indicted.
