RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) Tuesday, Governor Cooper announced the creation of a new task force that will focus on racial inequity in the North Carolina criminal justice system, and recommend solutions to prevent it.
The North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice will be led by Attorney General Josh Stein and North Carolina Supreme Court Associate Justice Anita Earls.
“We must acknowledge racial inequities in our systems of law enforcement and criminal justice, and then work to eliminate them. This task force will address policies and procedures that disproportionately burden communities of color,” said Governor Cooper.
A wide range of stakeholders will be brought together by the task force as they work toward solutions to stopping discriminatory law enforcement and criminal justice practices and holding public safety officers accountable.
This includes input from community policing advocates, state and local law enforcement agencies, justice-involved individuals, representatives of the judicial branch, individuals from marginalized populations and more.
The task force will be working to develop and help implement policy solutions to address systemic racial bias in criminal justice. Legislative and municipal recommendations will be submitted to Governor Cooper's office on or before December 1, 2020.
Cooper's executive order also includes the creation of a Center for the Prevention of Law Enforcement Use of Deadly Force within the State Bureau of Investigation. It will track statistics and improve training related to use of force.
“We can stop the use of excessive force by police and we know what is needed to achieve racial equity, now is the time to put that knowledge to work,” said Justice Anita Earls.
Attorney General Stein says the task force will consider and implement strategies to bring about real change in the state's criminal justice system.
"For way too long, Black people have not been treated equitably in the United States. We have to fix that,” said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein. “I look forward to working closely with co-chair Justice Anita Earls and the full Task Force to making North Carolina a safe place for every person, no matter who you are.”
Read Governor Cooper's full order here.
