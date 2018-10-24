New technology helps 911 find your location

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- First responders in Pickens County say new technology will save lives even faster than before. It starts the minute you call 911.
Dispatchers said dealing with callers who have no idea where they are will be a thing of the past with a few simple steps.
"When a wireless caller would call in, we would get the address of the cell tower, but it would also give us latitude and longitude, but that still was not the exact location," Tasha Todd said."
Todd is the E-911 coordinator for Pickens County and said in order to help people they have to have the most accurate information. Pierce Womack, Deputy Director of Pickens County Emergency Managment said, many people panic when they call 911 and that can create some inaccurate information.
"Even if someone knows where they are, or they feel they know where they are, a lot of times in that panic state they give us the wrong road. They could say McDaniel Road or is it, McDaniel Avenue.... That could be on opposite ends of the county," Womack said.
Now this new technology will leave these errors in the past. Todd said dispatchers will now send a link to the caller's phone. As soon as the caller clicks on the link and shares their location with dispatch, a new longitude and latitude is created with the victim's exact location right on their computer screens.
Todd said the caller can even send a picture back to dispatchers which gives first responders a better idea of where the victims are located. Womack said it will also help first responders gear up to provide necessary resources before arriving on scene.
"A picture says 1000 words, you hear that all the time, whether it's our house fire or a motor vehicle collision, anything like that. That allows us to call for additional ambulances and maybe even a medical Helicopter. In our perspective, it's better to turn people around than get there and not have them."
In order to use the new technology, you have to turn your Location Services on. Dispatchers said this new feature is extremely useful, but suggest you should always know where you are.
