Greenville, S.C. (Fox Carolina) -- We all have our own Thanksgiving meal traditions. But a conventional feast of turkey, stuffing, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie isn’t for everyone.
Laurie Acker, the spokesperson for Earth Fare says she’s seeing shoppers going in many directions for their holiday meals. She says Earth Fare has a lot of customers who are interested in vegan and veterinarian foods so the store has expanded those options.
She says some people skip the traditional turkey and they’re hitting the meat department for spiral ham, grass-fed beef tenderloin, standing rib roast and rack of lamb.
Earth Fare is also responding customers who want to avoid all those hours in the kitchen and get straight to family time. For them, the store offers pre-made sides and entrees and pre-cooked turkeys.
“I would say having pre-made items and saving time in the kitchen has become more popular over the last few years,” says Earth Fare spokesperson Laurie Aker, “But some people do want to stick with tradition so we’re seeing a good mix here.”
