MYRTLE BEACH, SC (FOX Carolina) – New tornado warnings have been issued for the Myrtle Beach area Thursday morning and watches remain in effect along the South Carolina and North Carolina coastlines.
According to the National Weather Service, a tornado warning for Myrtle Beach SC, Socastee SC, Bucksport SC is in effect until 9:45 a.m.
Tornado Warning including Myrtle Beach SC, Socastee SC, Bucksport SC until 9:45 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/sZcpioWp8w— NWS Wilmington NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) September 5, 2019
Tornado watches will be in effect for coastal areas until 4 p.m. as well.
Meteorologist Isaac Williams said tornadoes were confirmed on radar in the Carolina Shores community and in New Hanover County, NC.
Carolina Shores is located just across the state line in North Carolina from South Carolina.
The NWS also shared this video of a tornado spotted near US 17 in Wilmington earlier this morning:
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department tweeted just after 7:30 that the coastal city had already seen some possible tornado damage.
Our crews in the Murrells Inlet area were hunkered down when a tornado warning was issued there earlier.
Hunkered down in Murrels Inlet. Tornado warning issued for portion of Horry County. @foxcarolinanews pic.twitter.com/MGFbXomRAW— Jarvis Robertson (@NewsDudeJR) September 5, 2019
Tornadoes and warnings are expected to continue throughout the day as Dorian moves up the coast.
RELATED - Thousands without power; tornado watches, as the impacts of Dorian are felt on the coast
