(FOX Carolina) - With Christmas around the corner, a new toy aimed at kids could find it's way into your home this holiday season.
Keep and Bear has introduced their new like of LEGO-like building blocks called MAGA building blocks.
The set encourages kids to "build the wall". It comes with 101 pieces including a President Trump figurine with a MAGA hard hat.
Directly from Keep and Bear's website:
A mob of 10,000 Central American migrants is marching through Mexico and heading toward El Paso, Texas. Mexican border agents attempted to stop them at the Mexican border, but to no avail.
We understand why they want to flee Honduras and live and work in America. After all, we are the greatest nation on earth.
In the interest of national security, however, we cannot allow just anyone and everyone to cross our borders. While there are good people attempting to enter our nation, there are also gangs, criminals, and terrorists. Everyone who wants to enter our country must enter legally for the safety of all.
The wall must be built. The wall will keep America safe and strong. Only then will we be able to help those in need.
We are pleased to announce the launch of a brand new line of toys: MAGA building blocks! This toy makes a great Christmas gift for your kids and grandkids!
Right now pre-orders are being taken on Keep and Bear's website for $29.95
Orders begin shipping on November 23.
