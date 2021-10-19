SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, Walmart announced plans to build a new distribution center for fresh and frozen groceries in Spartanburg County and create more than 400 new jobs.
The more than 720,000 square foot facility will rely on the combination of Walmart associates, automation technology, robotics and machine learning to process grocery perishables, such as produce, eggs, dairy, flowers and frozen good, and deliver them to nearby stores, the company said.
The company said this facility will mark Walmart's largest grocery distribution center to date and will move two times more product than a traditional grocery distribution center in addition to presenting new technology-focused job opportunities in the region.
“Walmart’s high-tech grocery distribution center will include game-changing innovations that are radically disrupting the supply chain, getting products onto shelves for our customers even faster, while saving time for our associates. We’re proud to be opening Walmart’s largest automated grocery distribution center in Spartanburg County and look forward to bringing new STEM job opportunities to the region," said Walmart U.S., Senior Vice President, Automation and Innovation, David Guggina
The new distribution center is scheduled to open in 2024. Anyone looking for employment information can click here.
(0) comments
