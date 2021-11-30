ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) -- It's been almost two months since a sudden downpour caused chaos early one morning in Anderson County.
More than two inches of rain fell in six hours, causing flash flooding that washed out roads and led to two swift water rescues.
Neighbors told FOX Carolina flooding had never been major problem before, but now it was and it was dangerous.
"The big problem that we've had in Anderson County has been these torrential rains that we have never have, never have since I've been here," said Anderson County administer Rusty Burns.
In 2020, the National Weather Service reported three flooding events in the county. None were reported in 2016, 2017, 2018 or 2019.
Burns said combine the changing weather patterns with a boom in development, and all that rain water has nowhere to go.
One of the known problem areas is a row of houses near Booker and Susan Streets. The homes are at the foot of a hill and back up to Dye Creek, also called Byrum Creek.
When it rains here, it floods.
Ivan Stoddard lives on Booker Street with his wife and dog. Rescue crews had to bring boats in to help Stoddard evacuate during a downpour two years ago.
"It was scary because it kept rising," Stoddard said. "Minute by minute it was just rising. The water didn't have no flow off, no where to go. It would just sit and it was just horrible."
Burns said the county has slowly been buying up lots in the area and tearing down the old houses to keep others from moving in to the floodplain.
There are 22 lots that back up to the creek along Susan and Booker Streets. The county owns 16 of them, according to land records.
But not everyone wants to move. Stoddard's wife says she's made the Booker Street house her home, so she's hoping the county can come up with another solution.
Burns said the county has two hydrology studies in the works and plans to raise two bridges. They're also changing how they build, making culverts wider and deeper.
Anderson County isn't alone. Statewide experts are trying to identify what areas are becoming flood prone.
Alex Butler, the planning director for the state's newly formed Office of Resilience, is asking South Carolinians to be their eyes and ears by filling out a survey.
