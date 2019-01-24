ROCK HILL, SC (FOX Carolina) - According to the results of the December Winthrop Poll Southern Focus Survey of 11 southern states show, deep divides still exist between races living in those states.
The poll results reportedly show that whites and blacks have very different experiences living in the South.
More than half of African Americans in the region report that they have been discriminated against in the last year because of their race, while only 18 percent of Caucasians claimed discrimination.
Winthrop claims the biggest divides occurred the poll-takers were asked whether whites or racial minorities were “under attack in this country.” 38 percent of whites and 11 percent of blacks agreed that whites were under attack while 51 percent of whites and 89 percent of blacks agreed that racial minorities were under attack. Winthrop said that white poll takers who support the Confederate Flag were “notably more likely than others to view whites as the victims in today’s political environment.”
The poll found that both black and white Southerners generally agreed that people of different races should be allowed to live wherever they please and marry whomever they please, as well as believe that all races should be treated equally.
Winthrop said people in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia were questioned in the poll.
Click here to read the full poll questions and answers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.