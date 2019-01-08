Charleston, S.C. (FOX Carolina) — OCEARCH, a SC based data-collecting nonprofit group that tracks sharks, tagged the three great whites with GPS locators years ago, and right after the New Year the sharks made their way through the coast of the Carolinas.
(OCEARCH FACEBOOK)
Experts say three of the tagged sharks, Miss Costa, Hal and Gray Lady, were all off the South Carolina coast by New Year's Eve.
Experts say three great whites pinging in the same location means there are likely many more in the area.
OCEARCH maintains Twitter accounts for each tagged and named shark. The Twitter accounts give tracking information about the great whites as well as factual information about sharks, but the accounts are also just for fun.
On Dec. 31, Miss Costa tweeted: “Excited for a rockin’ New Year’s Eve party Lowcountry style! I’m here off Edisto Beach, SC with the lovely GreyLadyShark herself. We’re gonna dance the night away!”
OCEARCH has a twitter profile for each shark and tweets their tracked movements.
WhiteSharkHal tweeted on Jan. 2: “Ahh! Just went from Daytona Beach, Florida, to Charleston, South Carolina, looking for some peace and quiet, but there were white sharks everywhere.”
To which Miss Costa responded: “Hey, WhiteSharkHal, you sound stressed out. I’m near Charleston too and know of a fabulous sushi spot. Let’s go. My treat!”
OCEARCH has a new tagging expedition planned in February off the Atlantic coast, from Myrtle Beach to Jacksonville, Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.