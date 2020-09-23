Fireworks generic
NEW YORK (AP) — Organizers say New Year’s Eve in Times Square will incorporate virtual elements and be scaled down and socially distant on site in response to the coronavirus.

The Times Square Alliance, Jamestown Properties and Countdown Entertainment said Wednesday in a news release that the annual event will have an extremely limited group of in-person honorees.

They say a virtual experience will be created to allow people to take part in the countdown to 2021 from wherever they are.

Organizers say the event will honor essential workers and others who have made a difference in 2020.

