New York state judge dismisses indictment against Paul Manafort

A New York state judge on Wednesday dismissed a 16-count indictment against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, citing double jeopardy laws.
"The law of double jeopardy in New York state...provides very narrow exceptions for prosecution," said Justice Maxwell Wiley. "The indictment is dismissed."
Manafort is currently serving a seven-and-a-half-year federal sentence for financial crimes that stemmed from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. He was admitted to the hospital last week while in prison after suffering a heart ailment. His lawyer said Manafort was in stable condition.
He had pleaded not guilty to the New York charges.
The Manhattan district attorney's office said it would appeal the ruling. "We will appeal today's decision and will continue working to ensure that Mr. Manafort is held accountable for the criminal conduct against the People of New York that is alleged in the indictment," said spokesman Danny Frost.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.