Newberry, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A local church in South Carolina is opening a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants who may be fighting deportation, officials from the church report.
The Newberry church is named Clayton Memorial Unitarian Universalist Church and is now referring to itself as a 'sanctuary church'.
The church released in a press release to the media: It is our intention of offer sanctuary to a few carefully chosen individuals from the immigrant community who have been ordered deported and who we feel have not received the full benefit of due process of the law. While they are our guests we will make every effort of help them navigate the legal system to attempt to have the deportation order overturned.
The church says it is also calling upon people of faith and goodwill to challenge our political leadership to create an immigration policy that is not fear based but which seeks to treat others as we would want to be treated ourselves.
“There is no group of people in this country being treated with less regard for their basic human dignity than the immigrant community,” said Sam Stone, board chair of the church.
