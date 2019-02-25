NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Newberry County deputies took to social media Monday to announce that all three suspects who fled from a Whitmire police officer a week earlier were behind bars.
Deputies posted to Facebook that they had been looking for two men and one woman who were originally sought for their connection to a string of burglaries.
The suspects fled from a Whitmire police officer in a black Mitsubishi SUV, and a chase ensued. Deputies say the suspects started throwing stolen items out of the window during the pursuit.
Deputies said the suspects drove to the area of Oxner Road and Highway 34 near I-26 in Newberry when the officer eventually lost sight of the vehicle in a heavily wooded area.
On Monday, deputies announced that the final suspect, Charles Eugene Buckhannon II, 42, was found at a home on Main Street in Newberry and arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.