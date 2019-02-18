NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Newberry County deputies took to social media Monday to ask for help in locating three suspects who fled from a Whitmire police officer earlier in the afternoon.
Deputies posted to Facebook that they're looking for two men and one woman who were originally sought for their connection to a string of burglaries.
The suspects fled from a Whitmire police officer in a black Mitsubishi SUV, and a chase ensued. Deputies say the suspects started throwing stolen items out of the window during the pursuit.
Deputies said the suspects drove to the area of Oxner Road and Highway 34 near I-26 in Newberry when the officer eventually lost sight of the vehicle in a heavily wooded area.
One of the suspects is believed to be 29-year-old Donald Andrew Price II of Clinton, SC. He's wanted in Union County for burglary, larceny and violation of probation. Deputies say his charges will likely increase as a result of Monday's chase.
Deputies are searching the Oxner Road area, utilizing both bloodhounds and helicopters.
Anyone with information on the suspects' whereabouts or suspicious activity in the area are asked to call 911 immediately.
