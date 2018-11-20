NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Newberry County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a scam concerning Social Security.
Sheriff Lee Foster says the scam involves pre-recorded robocalls that use the name of the Social Security Administrator Nancy Berryhill. People who have received the call say it threatens suspension of benefits.
Fosters said recipients of the call are asked to call a number, and ultimately asked to provide money via various forms of gift cards and personal information.
The Social Security Administration does not request funds from a client in the form of gift card or pre-paid Visa.
The Sheriff's Office asks that you not return the call if you receive it. If you, for any chance, speak to a live person on the initial call, deputies say to hang up.
MORE NEWS: Deputies find bloody scissors in pocket of man after stabbing, charge him with attempted murder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.