NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Newberry College on Friday announced changes in campus operations due to the concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak.
While there are no known cases of coronavirus on the Newberry College campus, officials said they will cancel classes for three days in order to transition to virtual learning.
Classes will be canceled March 16 - 18 and then instruction will resume on March 19 via online classes.
Online instruction will continue through April 3. The college will make a decision regarding plans beyond April 3 by March 31.
Students will hear from professors regarding the specifics of each course’s remote operation. All online classes already scheduled will continue as normal.
Residence halls, dining, academic support, and other limited services will be open and available for students who need to remain on campus.
Addition, all student and campus activities have been canceled until further notice.
Look for updates at newberry.edu/subpages/guidance-on-coronavirus.
