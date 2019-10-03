Newberry, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, the governor's office announced that MM Technics will be expanding its Newberry County operations.
According to the governor's office, the expansion will be a $6 million investment and create 35 new jobs.
MM Technics, a subsidiary of automotive supplier Muhr Metalltechnik, uses machines like servo presses and automated welding equipment to supply automotive companies throughout the U.S. and Europe.
The expansion will include an 18,000 square-foot addition to it's facility, the purchase of a third metal stamping press and the installation of high speed robotic welding systems. The company says the investment will meet the needs of their primary customer, BMW, and will allow them to establish new business with automotive manufacturers.
Governor McMaster said the state was thrilled that in less than three years of establishing operations in the state, they are already expanding, adding, "we look forward to the continued positive impact this will have in Newberry County and across the state.”
The expansion is expected to be complete in early 2020.
