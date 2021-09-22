NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Newberry County Sheriff's Office say the are searching for a suspect accused of shooting someone at a party over the weekend.
According to a release, deputies NCSO has issued warrants for Shakel Demarcuis Washington for attempted murder, breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Deputies say that Washington is accused of shooting the victim near Folk St. on Saturday.
Anyone with information on Washington is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at (803) 321-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
