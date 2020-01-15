NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff's Office says two of their own deputies returned fire at a suspect while chasing him down Wednesday evening.
A post on the office's Facebook page said the incident happened around 7 p.m. when a deputy tried to stop a car for a traffic violation, but the driver of the car kept driving away from the deputy on Holloway Street. A short chase began when the suspect saw another deputy approaching from the opposite direction, stopping his car to flee on foot.
NCSO says as the deputies gave chase, the suspect fired a gun at them. This prompted the duo of deputies to return fire, striking the suspect who was then taken into custody. The deputies also reported finding an AR-15 style rifle and a semi-automatic pistol near where the suspect was taken into custody.
The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Shaheme Marquis Lindsay of Newberry. NCSO says he had active warrants for the following charges:
- trafficking crack cocaine
- possession of a controlled substance
- general sessions bench warrant for failing to stop for law enforcement
Lindsay was also wanted for questioning in several shooting incidents by NCSO and Newberry PD.
The nature of Lindsay's injuries are unknown.
NCSO reports neither deputy was hurt during the incident and they will not be identified at this time. Both deputies have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of ongoing investigations.
South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is on scene and will handle the investigation into the shooting. NCSO will also conduct an internal investigation.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.