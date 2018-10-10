Newberry County, SC (FOX Carolina) - Due to anticipated weather from Hurricane Michael, Newberry County schools will be closed on October 11.
Officials say, "In an abundance of caution and due to the potential of hazardous weather conditions, including extreme wind gusts, all Newberry County Schools and administrative offices will be closed Thursday, October 11, 2018."
