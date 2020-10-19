NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina)-The Newberry County Sheriff's Office says that it, in partnership with several other law enforcement agencies, are searching for a suspect they say is armed who was involved in a home invasion on Dennis Dairy Ln. in Newberry.
Deputies say the suspect was involved in a confrontation at a house on Dennis Dairy Ln. when he struck a male and female victim on the head with a semi-automatic pistol. Authorities say the suspect then tied up the both victims and stole their vehicle.
According to authorities, a South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officer spotted the vehicle on South Carolina Highway 34 west of Silverstreet, but authorities were unable to stop the car as the suspect drove into a pasture and fled into a wooded area.
Deputies are working with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and say that the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.
The suspect is described as a 5'5" male with salt and pepper hair wearing a camouflaged jacket with a black bandanna over his face.
According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, anyone living in the Silverstreet area near Green Acres and Moses Rd. should take precautions and lock all car doors and doors to their home.
Deputies are asking the public not to approach this man and to call 911 if he is located.
