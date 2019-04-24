NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Solicitor David M. Stumbo's office announced Wednesday evening that a Newberry man will spend a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to a string of break ins - at churches.
According to a press release from Stumbo, Terrance Lenard Chisolm, 38, broke into five churches in Laurens and Newberry counties in mid-May 2018.
The release says Chisolm stole computers, flat-screen televisions, and various other electronic items. Law enforcement discovered a tire iron and a milk carton with a straw in it located at two different locations.
Chisolm's DNA was found on both items - leading to his arrest.
On April 22, the day of his scheduled trial, Chisolm changed his original plea to guilty. He was charged with five counts of second-degree burglary.
He was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He had two prior convictions of burglary.
