Newberry, SC (FOX Carolina) - Newberry Police arrested Terrell Lee Burris Jr, age 29 from Prosperity, on charges of three counts of armed robbery, three counts of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime and one count of attempted armed robbery.
Police say they were in the vicinity of the BB&T on Wilson Road conducting surveillance due to an ongoing string of armed robberies that had been occurring over the last two weeks.
Police say around 5:00 a.m. Burris arrived in the area of BB&T and was observed entering the bushes near the bank in an effort to conceal himself.
Officers approached Burris and ordered him on the ground and took him into custody.
Bond for Burris has not yet been set and he's currently being held in the Newberry County Detention Center.
Police say the charges against Burris stemmed from an ongoing investigation of three separate armed robberies that occurred at the BB&T ATM in September.
