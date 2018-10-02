NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry Police Department has asked for help tracking down a Columbia man wanted for attempted murder.
Police said Keante Lasoun Donaldson, 22, is accused of shooting a 16-year-old on September 9 after an argument on Wright Street.
Warrants were signed charging Donaldson with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Police ask anyone with information to please call (803) 321-2222 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-888-Crime-SC. All tips will remain anonymous.
