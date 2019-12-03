NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Newberry Police Department says two teens are in good condition after they were struck by a car while crossing the road to school Monday morning.
According to police, the teens were illegally crossing SC-219, or Main Street, from a Burger King to Newberry High School around 8 a.m. when a car hit them.
Police said the car had a green light, and the driver will not be charged.
Both students were transported to Prisma's Trauma Center, but Newberry Police Chief McClurkin says they're in good condition - one has already been released from the hospital.
McClurkin encourages all students to use extreme caution while crossing roadways.
MORE NEWS:
Kamala Harris drops out of presidential race
LIST: Christmas parades and Holiday events happening in the area
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.