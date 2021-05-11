GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Social Services says that officials at Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital accepted an infant that was surrendered under the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, also known as Daniel's Law.
DSS says that the baby was born on Saturday and surrendered to hospital officials on Sunday. Under Daniel's Law, DSS has taken custody of the child, according to the department.
According to a release from DSS, a permanency planning hearing will be held on June 28 at the Spartanburg County Courthouse.
The department says that this is the third infant surrender under Daniel's Law this year. The law provides a legal option for the safe surrender of infants up to 60 days old, DSS says.
MORE NEWS: Mega Millions jackpot draws for over $400 million Tuesday night
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.