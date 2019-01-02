Toccoa, GA (FOX Carolina) - A new safety precaution has been added to the Broken Bridge at Lake Hartwell.
FOX Carolina crews arrived to the scene of a tragic accident claiming the life of a Georgia man to find that as of Wednesday morning, concrete barriers have been added to block off vehicle access to the bridge.
A local fisherman, who did not wish to be identified, spoke with our crew and said the South Carolina side of the bridge has been blocked for some time by large boulders and said that the Georgia side now being blocked off, "has been a long time coming."
Deputies with the Stephens County Sheriff's Office say in the early hours of New Year's Day, Clint Norton, of Royston, GA, was found dead after his truck plunged off the end of the old 123 bridge, also known as the Broken Bridge, located near Highway 123.
Right now the coroner's office and deputies are still investigating what led up to the tragic crash.
