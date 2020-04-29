Greenville County, SC (FOX Carolina) — Just weeks into his new role as Greenville County Sheriff, Hobart Lewis has already faced unprecedented challenges as COVID-19 hits the state.
“I took office with a national pandemic when it’s time for people to come together,”
Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said, “I’ve been very blessed to be in this situation. It’s a perfect time and it was the perfect storm for Hobart Lewis to take office. I couldn’t be any more fortunate.”
Lewis knew he would face challenges as the new Sheriff of Greenville County, with restoring morale within the department at the top of his list, but just two weeks into his term, a new set of challenges hit close to home.
Lewis took office as South Carolina went on a state-wide lockdown.
“We knew it was serious. We kind of knew what we were walking into, but we didn’t know what we would do until I got here that morning,” Lewis said.
The newly-elected sheriff said he got to work developing plans for deputies, coordinating testing sites with emergency management and ensuring the department had enough personal protective equipment for every employee.
“We worked on hand sanitizer, masks and getting the PPE equipment that you hear so much about,” Lewis said.
Lewis serves as sheriff of the largest county in the state, with the second highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and the highest number of deaths in South Carolina. This brings a unique set of challenges for deputies on the frontline.
“You have to do what you have to do. You have to render aid to someone, whether they have COVID-19 or not,” Lewis said, “Even after taking every precaution you can, you have to put your hands on people to render aid to them, to place handcuffs on them or to simply help them.”
Despite the unprecedented times and uncertainty, Lewis said he’s grateful he’s in a position where can help people everyday.
“I give it my best and that’s what we’re going to do everyday we come to work,” Lewis said.
Lewis is serving his first term after winning a special election earlier this year. He will be up for re-election this November.
