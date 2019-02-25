COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina House of Representatives is looking into a new bill that will greatly affect how candidates decide to run in state elections.
In the past, candidates have been allowed to be nominated by more than one party and appear on the ballot for the same office more than once. This practice is commonly known as 'fusion tickets.'
Proposed to the state House of Representatives on February 21, the new bill seeks to eliminate the concept of 'fusion tickets.' If it were to pass, candidates would be limited to one nomination.
After its original introduction, the bill was referred to the committee where it awaits approval.
The bill proposes the following:
Nominations for candidates for the offices to be voted on in a general or special election may be by political party primary, by political party convention, or by petition; however, a person who was defeated as a candidate for nomination to an office in a party primary or party convention shall may not have his name placed on the ballot for the ensuing general or special election, except that this section does not prevent a defeated candidate from later becoming his party’s nominee for that office in that election if the candidate first selected as the party’s nominee dies, resigns, is disqualified, or otherwise ceases to become the party’s nominee for that office before the election is held.
Given that the bill passes through the House, it will take effect upon approval from the Governor.
For more on the proposed law, visit the State Legislature's website.
