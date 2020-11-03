AP-Media outlets are preaching patience as the first Election Day results in the hard-fought campaign between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden come in, even as it runs counter to their instincts. A stressed populace and flood of early voting had many observers worried about a chaotic counting process, leading news organizations to warn against jumping to conclusions. ABC's George Stephanopoulos said, "Not knowing the outcome tonight does not mean the process is broken." CBS' John Dickerson said, "We are tonight putting together an enormous jigsaw puzzle but we don't have the box that has the picture on it."
MORE NEWS: Wedding ring found in Halloween candy; ‘We don’t know how long it had been sitting in candy given to this kid’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.