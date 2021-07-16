ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - NewSpring Church releases a statement on their previous employee that is wanted for child sex crimes in Anderson, SC.
NewSpring Church officials say that the suspect, Christopher Neill Dunagan, is not on their staff. His employment ended prior to any criminal chargers were filed against him, according to NewSpring Church officials
NewSpring Church officials add that law enforcement informed them that the charges are in no way connected to the church.
Police announced earlier that they need your help finding a man wanted for child sex crimes, according to the Anderson Police Department.
Police said 46-year-old Dunagan has an active warrant for first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Dunagan is described by police as being six-feet-tall and weighing 175 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 864-260-4444.
