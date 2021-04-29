GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Four NCAA players from South Carolina have been drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Former Clemson University quarterback Trevor Lawrence was the number one pick in the first round on Thursday.
Lawrence has been drafted to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He graduated from Clemson in December and was Clemson's quarterback for three years.
According to Clemson Athletics, Lawrence is the first Clemson player to be the number one pick in the NFL Draft.
Head Coach Dabo Swinney said this in a statement:
“The Jaguars are getting a winner, capital W-I-N-N-E-R, WINNER. They’re getting a great human being, great leader and a highly skilled football player. He is a mentally and physically tough football player. He’s fast, he’s big, he’s strong, and he is an incredibly equipped and skilled quarterback. He just really has great command of the position, an understanding of football, aptitude for football, understanding of defense. Really, there is not anything you could ever want in a quarterback that he doesn’t possess. But the No. 1 thing that they’re getting is a great man of faith, great character and the ultimate winner. If you go all the way back to middle school, he has not lost many games. And I think he is going to be a guy that impacts the community, will impact the coaching staff, will impact free agency, and really do it in an incredibly humble way. Great spirit, a guy that has got his feet on the ground and really ‘gets it’ in every aspect of what his responsibility and what his role will be, not only in the organization but within the community and the NFL.”
Joining Lawrence is former Clemson University running back Travis Etienne. This makes Lawrence and Etienne the first quarterback and running back duo selected from the same school by the same team in the first round since 1967, according to Clemson Athletics.
Etienne also drafted to the Jacksonville Jaguars as the number 25 pick in the first round on Thursday. He graduated from Clemson in December after playing four seasons.
According to Clemson Athletics, Etienne became Clemson's third first-round running back in the Draft.
Head Coach Dabo Swinney said this in a statement:
“Travis is one of the most explosive, dynamic players that I have ever seen. He is a bigger C.J. Spiller, which is the best way I can describe him based on the guys that I have had experience with. C.J. was probably 199-200 lbs. Travis is just bigger, but he has that same explosiveness. He is dynamic, as far as what he can do in the passing game. He can also return. He has an incredibly humble spirit to him. He is one of the best teammates you can ever have, and he is blue collar. He is just a tough, blue-collar football player. He is an every-down player. He is a first-, second- and third-down guy, and he can change the game any play, any quarter. Any time he touches the ball, he is one of those guys that you’ve got to hold your breath, and I can’t wait to see him at the next level and watch him continue to develop as a complete player.”
Former University of South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn was the number 8 pick in the first round.
Horn has drafted to the Carolina Panthers after playing three seasons with South Carolina.
In round 2, former Clemson University player Jackson Carman was drafted to the Bengals. Carman played three seasons with Clemson in the offensive linemen position.
Former Clemson University receiver and punter Amari Rodgers was also drafted in round 3 to the Green Bay Packers.
There are two more nights left in the NFL Draft. Predictions have also been made that other NCAA players from South Carolina could be picked in the draft this year.
