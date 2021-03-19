Texans Watson Football

FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Houston. New Houston Texans coach David Culley reiterated Thursday, March 11, 2021, that the team has no intention of trading Watson, despite the star quarterback’s request to be dealt. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)

DALLAS (AP) — The NFL says it's investigating allegations that Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson sexually assaulted multiple women after three massage therapists filed lawsuits against the star player. Watson has broadly denied that he acted inappropriately and says he looks forward to clearing his name. The lawsuits were filed this week. The women are not named in the suits. They're represented by Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee. He posted a picture Thursday of a letter from the NFL on his Instagram account that said the league had launched an investigation. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed in an email to The Associated Press that the matter was “under review of the personal conduct policy.”

