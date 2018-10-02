GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Sheriff Steve Mueller said man has been charged with murder after a deadly shooting in Cherokee County Tuesday.
Mueller said the shooting happened along the 1200 block of Pleasant School Road around 8:30 a.m.
Coroner Dennis Fowler identified the deceased as Overton Deshan Good, 23, of Pleasant School Road.
Mueller said deputies were initially called about an armed robbery at Good's home around 8:25 a.m.
Good was confronted at his front door by at least two people and was able to keep them from getting inside.
The suspects fled in a silver vehicle, then turned around several driveways up from Good's home. Mueller said the vehicle then drove by Good's home again and began shooting.
Good was in his home near the front door when Mueller said he was shot in the head.
Good was able to give 911 dispatchers the name of one of the robbery suspects before he was shot, Mueller said.
Family members confirmed Overton is the brother of NFL player Denzelle Good, an offensive tackle for the Indianapolis Colts.
Both brothers played football at Gaffney High School.
Overton and his family had just returned Monday from watching the Colts play the Texans on Sunday, his father said.
The Colts issued a statement via Twitter Tuesday evening, offering prayers to Denzelle and the Good family:
Statement regarding the passing of Overton Good, the brother of Denzelle Good: pic.twitter.com/5pAQvq2YVz— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 2, 2018
Mueller said Jermaine Jefferies, 20 was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with murder.
Mueller said deputies are working to identify the others involved in the robbery and shooting.
Mueller said a neighboring home was also struck by gunfire during the shooting.
