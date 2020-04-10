GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Phillis Wheatley Community Center will host a good give-a-way. This comes as some are struggling to keep in their homes during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Organizers say Nicholtown is located in a food desert. And now is the time to help.
In order for this to happen, the community center is partnering with the Tajh Boyd Foundation, The Smiley Jay Foundation, Chic-Fil-A, Bi-Lo, and the Greenville County Rec.
Families will receive dry goods food bags and Bi-Lo gift card for fresh meat, fruit and vegetables to the first 100 people. Chic-Fil-A will also give away meals.
Those families seeking food give-a-way much fill out a short form and observe all social distancing rules.
The event will take place Saturday, April 11 beginning at 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Phillis Wheatley Community Center
