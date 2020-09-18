LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — The governor of Nigeria’s Kaduna state has signed a law saying men convicted of rape will face surgical castration, and anyone raping a child under age 14 will face the death penalty.
Gov. Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai says the “drastic penalties are required to help further protect children from a serious crime.” Reported cases of rape in Nigeria have risen dramatically during the months of coronavirus restrictions, and women's groups have called for tougher measures, including the death penalty.
Kaduna's new measures are the strictest in Nigeria, Africa's most populous country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.