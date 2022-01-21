TRYON, NC (FOX Carolina) - Night in the Country Music Festivals returns to the Carolina Foothills in August 25 through August 27.
Night in the Country Carolinas is a "pure country experience bringing some of country music’s hottest artists to the world-renowned Tryon Resort in Mill Spring, North Carolina", according to organizers.
The music festival features three nights of country music and a wide range of daytime activities including bands, brews & que, the craft beer experience, grapeland, maze bar, the beer relay, tournament of champions, PeopleChase 5K and more.
Here's the music festival's lineup:
- Thursday - Darius Rucker, Jimmie Allen, Travis Denning and Morgan Wade
- Friday - Jon Pardi, Jameson Rodgers, Lainey Wilson and Randall King
- Saturday - Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBride, Aaron Watson and Cody Canada & The Departed
