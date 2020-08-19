Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tomorrow, August 20, Clemson fans will be able to show their pride with new Clemson Nike sneakers dropping just in time for College Colors Day.
Tiger fans will be able to pick up the new Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 in the Clemson colorway at DICK's Sporting Goods and other retailers.
The shoes will be dropping at DICK’S Sporting Goods this Thursday, August 20th both online and in-store, via contactless curbside pickup.
The shoe's will be available for both men and women and cost $129.99.
Here’s how DICK’S Curbside Contactless Pickup works:
- Shop online and go to the product details page
- Set your store and select 'Contactless Curbside Pickup'
- Look for your email and drive to the store (pull up to main entrance curb)
- Check in & stay in your vehicle. Tap the I’M CURBSIDE link when you arrive at the store and the teammate will deliver your order to your vehicle's backseat or trunk. You may also call the store and dial "0"
Despite the uncertainty around college football, the 16th annual College Colors Day holiday will take place on Friday, Sept. 4 (Labor Day Weekend) and will serve as a moment to unify all fans by wearing college colors together.
