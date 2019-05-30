(FOX Carolina) – Former South Carolina Governor and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is writing a new book that will go on sale later this year.
Haley posted a photo of the book’s cover on her Facebook page Thursday.
The book is titled “Will All Due Respect: Defending America with Grit and Grace.”
The book goes on sale on November 12.
Interested parties can pre-order at nikkihaleybook.com.
