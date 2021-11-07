PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An 83-year-old hiker who is known as Nimblewill Nomad has become the oldest person to complete the Appalachian Trail. M.J. Eberhart of Flagg Mountain, Alabama, hiked into the records books Sunday. An official with the Appalachian Trail Conservancy confirmed Eberhart’s feat. He hiked the trail in out-of-order sections for optimal weather and completed the journey in western Massachusetts. Joining him at the finish was Dale Sanders, who is the former record holder at age 82 in 2017. Eberhart was toasted with Champagne at journey's end. The Appalachian Trail covers over 2,000 miles from Georgia to Maine.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.